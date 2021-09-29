TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after buying an additional 1,014,133 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TEL stock opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

