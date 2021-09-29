TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

