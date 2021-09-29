Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of THC opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $14,597,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 35.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

