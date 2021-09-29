The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 10,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,357,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.