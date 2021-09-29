The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is ($0.26). The Boeing posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

NYSE:BA traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.52. 414,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,066,791. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 71.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

