The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

NYSE:BA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.90. 686,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,066,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

