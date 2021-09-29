The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post sales of $792.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

CG stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

