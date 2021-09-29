The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $104.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Visteon stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

