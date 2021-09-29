The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Trimmed by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,480 shares during the quarter. The Hershey makes up about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of The Hershey worth $277,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $171.11. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

