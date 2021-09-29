The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.12% of Synovus Financial worth $72,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

