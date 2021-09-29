The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 153,351 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,351 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.52% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $85,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of EBS opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

