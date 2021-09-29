The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 92,721 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.37% of Domino’s Pizza worth $63,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $484.91 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.78 and its 200-day moving average is $455.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

