The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $82.82 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,948 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $82,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.