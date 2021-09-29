The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 287,743 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,743 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of Regions Financial worth $76,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

