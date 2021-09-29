The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-8.55 EPS.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.06.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.75.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

