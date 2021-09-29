The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.