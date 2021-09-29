Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.57.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $580.29. 15,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.00 and a twelve month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

