Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.
NYSE:THO traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,438. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.44.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
