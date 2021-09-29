Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:THO traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,438. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.