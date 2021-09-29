Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rose 4.7% on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $142.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thor Industries traded as high as $128.68 and last traded at $127.51. Approximately 18,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 643,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

