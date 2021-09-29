Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on TLRY. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Tilray stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 626,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.