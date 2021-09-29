TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $131,410.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,065.35 or 1.00225795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00082714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002428 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

