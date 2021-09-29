TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, TOP has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $139,704.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

