Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $435.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

