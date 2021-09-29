Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.26

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.26 and last traded at $186.15, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $258.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.