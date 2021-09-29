Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.26

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.26 and last traded at $186.15, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $258.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

