TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.03. 60,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.14. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.50.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.