TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.03. 60,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.14. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.50.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
