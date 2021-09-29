TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.04. 433,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.30. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.