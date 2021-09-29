TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Up to $19.87

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.75. TriState Capital shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

