TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Up to $19.87

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $20.75. TriState Capital shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $691.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
