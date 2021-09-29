TRON Price Reaches $0.0850 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $6.09 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001272 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001202 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

