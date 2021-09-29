Truist Securities Raises Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target to $40.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

