Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

