Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 6850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $69,586,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 96.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,452,000 after buying an additional 1,534,773 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

