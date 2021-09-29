Twin Tree Management LP Has $3.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441,625 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,736,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

