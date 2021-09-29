Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

