Twin Tree Management LP Takes $2.68 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 27.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of AN opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,635 shares of company stock valued at $35,581,350 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

