UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,054.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

