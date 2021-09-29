Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192,440 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Ulta Beauty worth $166,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $378.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,545. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

