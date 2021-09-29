Ultra Market Cap Reaches $140.92 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $140.92 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,302.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.01157897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.72 or 0.00626395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00303631 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00047650 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003421 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.