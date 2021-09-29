UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $98.46. 2,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

