Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.65. Unico American shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 53,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

