United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,265. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

