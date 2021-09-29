United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

USM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

