United Time Technology Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:UTME) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 4th

United Time Technology’s (NASDAQ:UTME) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 4th. United Time Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of UTME opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56.
About United Time Technology
