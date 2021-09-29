VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.19

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 9158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

