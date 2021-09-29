VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

