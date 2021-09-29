Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

