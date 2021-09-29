Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $142.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $152.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

