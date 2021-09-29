Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

