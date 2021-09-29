Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $127,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $137.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

