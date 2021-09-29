Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Down 2.3%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

