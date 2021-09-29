Venus (XVS) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Venus has a total market cap of $235.38 million and $18.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $20.97 or 0.00050980 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.30 or 1.00111972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002452 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00532511 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,225,567 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.